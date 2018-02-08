Urban poor group holds rally at NHA over insufferable conditions in govt houses

MEMBERS of the militant Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) staged a rally in front of the National Housing Authority (NHA) on Thursday morning to protest the alleged insufferable conditions of their government-built homes.

“Hinahamon namin kayo, tumira kayo ng isang linggo sa mga bahay na walang tubig at ilaw para maranasan ninyo ang naranasan namin,” said Kadamay chief Gloria Arellano who led protest participated in by about 100 members.

(We challenge you to live for a week in houses where there is no water and light so that you will experience what we are experiencing.)

“Ang NHA na ito, hindi National Housing Authority, isa itong ‘[National] Homeless Authority,’ dahil dumarami ang mga maralitang wala pa ring maayos na tahanan,” Arellano said.

(This NHA is not the National Housing Authorit. It is the ‘National Homeless Authority because of the growing number of poor people who continue to have no decent homes.)

The group also expressed fear on the recently filed Senate Bill 1578 or the Department of Human Settlements Act 2017, which seeks to create a human settlements department to help ease the country’s housing backlog and implement other programs on urban development.

“’Yang bill para sa department of human settlement and urban development.. ‘pag naipasa ‘yan, ibig sabihin ay malawakang demolisyon. At kahit dumaan sa korte ay kailangang i-demolish ang mga kampo natin,” the group’s chairperson said.

(That bill for the creation of the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development . . . once this is passed, it means that there will be widespread demolitions. And even if the case is lodged in court, our houses will still have to be demolished.)

Kadamay has been a staunch critic of the government’s housing projects, which allegedly neglected the welfare of the poor families.

Citing information from NHA, Kadamay members have occupied 5,278 idle low-cost housing units in Pandi, Bulacan as of March 2017.

These houses were supposedly provided for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

NHA also said that it would study the proper legal measures against Kadamay following reports that some of its members were renting out their units to other families in the area. GLEE JALEA