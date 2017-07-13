Urdaneta City hosts 41st Milo Marathon

Runners from all walks of life will test their tenacity and endurance as the 41st National Milo Marathon fires off on Sunday in one of the race’s three new locations in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

The first of the 16-leg marathon series is expected to draw around 10,000 runners.

With a theme, “Magsama-sama, Tumakbo, Matuto,” this year’s edition is driven by values such as discipline, resilience, and determination, which runners can take with them in their journey in life.

“We see people from all walks of life who come to run, to learn, and to live. This year, we shine the spotlight on the runners who are learning along the way and taking these lessons beyond the finish line to shape their lives,” said Milo Philippines sports executive Robbie De Vera during the media launch on Thursday at the I’M Hotel in Makati City.

Besides Urdaneta City, the other two new race locations are the cities of Laoag and Roxas where the marathon will take place on July 23 and October 1, respectively.

“By adding more key cities, we will be able to reach more champions and hopefully inspire them to achieve new heights, be it in sports or in life,” added De Vera.

Meanwhile, the National Finals will be held for the first time in Cebu City on December 3.

This edition of National Finals will have a new age group category for 21-kilometer and 42-km distance races.

As part of their advocacy of empowering children nationwide, the organizers will be donating 5,000 pairs of shoes through its Help Give Shoes advocacy to underprivileged school children.

“We at Milo make it a mission to engage more Filipinos in adapting active and healthy lifetstyles, and that is what the National Milo marathon is all about. We look forward to seeing our champions,” said De Vera.

This year’s national marathon king and queen, on the other hand, will be sent to compete in an international marathon as part of their prize. Organizers are looking at the Tokyo Marathon as the race of choice.

After the Pangasinan leg, the race will continue in Laoag (July 23), Metro Manila (July 30), Angeles, Pampanga (August 6), Tarlac (August 13), Naga (August 27), Lucena (September 3), Lipa, Batangas (September 10), Tagbilaran (September 24), Roxas (October 1), Iloilo (October 8), General Santos (October 15,) Davao (October 22), Butuan (November 12), and Cagayan de Oro (November 19).