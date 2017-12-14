‘Urduja’ : More areas under storm signal

Over 15 areas have been placed under storm Signal No.1 as tropical depression Urduja (international code name: Kaitak) slightly intensified on Thursday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday morning said these areas in Luzon are Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate and Romblon.

Affected areas in the Visayas include Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, northern Cebu including Bantay Island, Capiz, Aklan and northern Iloilo.

According to Pagasa, these areas may experience winds of up to 30-60 kilometers per hour in the next 36 hours as Urduja may turn into a tropical storm.

The tropical depression was located at 120 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 60 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Because of the bad weather, classes were canceled in five provinces, according to #WALANGPASOK: Albay – pre-school to elementary (public and private); Naval, Biliran – pre-school to high school (public and private); Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private); Ormoc City, Leyte – elementary (public and private); and Sorsogon – pre-school to elementary levels (public and private).

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected within a 400-km diameter of the tropical depression.

Urduja is expected to move westward at 7 kph and make landfall over Eastern Samar on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Mindanao, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), the rest of the Bicol Region and the rest of the Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Urduja.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

It warned of moderate to heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms, which may trigger flashfloods and landslides over the Visayas, Bicol Region and northeastern Mindanao that could result from the combined effect of Urduja and the tail end of a cold front.