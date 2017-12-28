‘Urduja’ leaves P2B damage to agriculture, infrastructure –NDRRMC

TYPHOON “Urduja” (international name: Kai-tak) left more than P2 billion worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture in several regions in the Philippines, the government-run disaster agency said on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the affected regions were Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Davao.

Of the total, P1.08 billion was the estimated damage to infrastructure while another P1.08 billion to agriculture.

Mimaropa sustained the highest amount of damage to infrastructure at P195 million while Davao sustained the most damage to its agriculture at P1 billion.

At least 40 people died from Urduja’s heavy rain on the week before Christmas.

Biliran was the most affected, with 28 of the fatalities coming from the province.

Landslides and drowning from flashfloods were the causes of most of the deaths, the NDRRMC said. DEMPSEY REYES