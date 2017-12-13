‘Urduja’ maintains strength, may turn into tropical storm–Pagasa

TROPICAL depression “Urduja” has maintained its strength and may intensify into a tropical storm within 36 hours, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday morning that Urduja was spotted 405 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan in Eastern Samar and was forecast to move west at 7 kilometers per hour (kph).

Heavy rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within the 350-km diameter of the tropical depression. It has maximum winds of up to 55 kph and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Scattered to widespread rains may occur over Visayas and Bicol region within 24 hours.

It will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Mindanao. Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring similar weather conditions over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Pagasa said that because of Urduja’s slow movement, it was expected to be at 240 km of east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar by Thursday morning.