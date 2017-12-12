‘Urduja’ turns into tropical depression

A low pressure area located in Surigao del Sur has turned into a tropical depression and was named Urduja,

according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on

Tuesday afternoon said Urduja was spotted 480 kilometers east-northeast of Hinatuan, and may intensify into a tropical storm within 36 hours.

Heavy rainfall is estimated within the 250-km diameter of the tropical depression, which has maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Because of Urduja, light to moderate rains may occur over Metro Manila, Quezon province, Cavite, Batangas and portions of Rizal and Laguna.

Moderate to heavy rains will continue over Visayas because of the tropical depression and the tail end of a cold front.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered light rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Urduja is forecast to move north-northwest at 6 kph.

As a result of its slow movement, it will only make landfall over the Bicol Region by Sunday afternoon, Pagasa said.