Urduja, Vinta damage estimated at P2.5B

CYCLONES “Urduja” and “Vinta” left a trail of damage estimated at nearly P2.5 billion, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

Urduja damaged infrastructure and agricultural areas in Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Davao Region.

Of the total P2,172,085,624 worth of damage recorded after Urduja’s wrath last week, infrastructure accounted for P1,082,714,000 and agriculture, P1,089,371,624.

The Mimaropa region had the biggest damage estimate for infrastructure at P195 million, while Eastern Visayas suffered the worst agriculture damage at more than P1 billion.

Damage to infrastructure in Eastern Visayas reached P886 million, while the Bicol Region recorded only P1 million worth of damage. The Davao Region recorded infrastructure damage of just P520,000.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at P22 million in Mimaropa and in Bicol, P3.7 million.

The NDRRMC said corn farms in Pilar, Cebu were destroyed while most banana and coconut trees in the area were toppled.

Crops and vegetation in Barangay Langob, Santa Fe, Cebu were also damaged.

Vinta damage hits P416M

The NDRRMC also reported that a total of P491.9 million worth of damage were recorded in areas affected by Tropical Storm Vinta.

Agricultural damage amounted to P247.4 million in the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Damage to rice crops was estimated at P44.2 million in Zamboanga del Sur while in Lanao del Norte, a total of P195.3 million worth of rice and corn crops were destroyed.

In Agusan del Sur, which is under the Caraga region, a total of P7.8 million worth of crops and livestock damage was reported.

As for the infrastructure, a total of P169.5 million worth of damage was recorded in Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao.

Northern Mindanao recorded damage to national roads costing P151.8 million, while the Zamboanga Peninsula recorded P17.7 million worth of infrastructure damage.

Tropical storm Vinta left more than 200 persons dead, mainly because of landslides and flash floods in the regions of Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The NDRRMC reported that five areas in Mindanao were still under a state of calamity due to Vinta.

These areas were: Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur; Bacolod, Lanao del Norte; the whole province of Lanao del Norte; Labason, Zamboanga del Norte; and Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

DAR to assess damage

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in the Davao Region on Thursday said it would conduct an initial assessment to determine the extent of the damage caused by the onslaught of Vinta to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in the area.

Vinta made landfall on Cateel, Davao Oriental at 1:45 a.m. on December 22, Saturday, causing flooding and landslides in the region, particularly in the provinces of Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and in the cities of Davao, Tagum, and Panabo.

Vinta also forced some residents in the Davao Region to evacuate to safe areas because of floods and landslides.

DAR Regional Director Joseph Orilla said he had given directives to the provincial officers of Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and Davao City to assess the situation of the ARBs.

The Davao Region was among the areas of the country where the DAR facilitated the release of certificates of land ownership award and the implementation of support programs and services to agrarian reform farmer-beneficiaries this year.

DEMPSEY REYES AND NEIL A. ALCOBER