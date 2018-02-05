Urgent 21st Century agenda:A full and worthy COMELEC

Two successive developments have left the Commission on Elections (Comelec) looking forlorn and headless.

The first development was the forced resignation last year of former Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista under a hail of scandal and controversy. That reduced the election body to six commissioners

The second was the retirement (upon reaching the mandated retirement age) on Friday of two of the remaining commissioners: Christian Robert Lim, who was serving as acting chairman, and Arthur Lim. This reduced the election board further to four commissioners.

The four active commissioners are Sheriff Abas, Rowena Guanzon, Luie Tito Guia and Al Parreño.

Abas was appointed Comelec chairman in November to replace Andres Bautista, and was reappointed on Jan. 16 this year after the Commission on Appointments failed to act on his nomination last year. There is more than a little uncertainty about his appointment as poll chairman. Congress must confirm before it can happen.

In Article IX of the Constitution, the Charter explicitly names the Commission on Elections as one of three constitutional commissions of the Philippine government, the other two being the Civil Service Commission and the Commission on Audit.

Additionally, the Charter provides that “there shall be a Commission on Elections composed of a chairman and six commissioners … they shall be appointed by the President with the consent of the Commission on Appointments for a term of seven years without reappointment.” The Comelec’s principal power and function is “to enforce and administer all laws and regulations relative to the conduct of an election, plebiscite, initiative, referendum, and recall.”

The reduction of the seven-member commission to only four commissioners places the board on shaky ground, and makes its work highly tentative and uncertain. To constitute a quorum, the remaining commissioners would have to be ever- present.

Rather than suffer this precarious situation, it is imperative for the President to act swiftly to appoint three new commissioners, and for Congress to confirm expeditiously their appointments.

Beyond that, the naming of a new Comelec chairman should be paramount.

These decisions have to be made judiciously and with dispatch because the nation is scheduled to hold the barangay elections this year and the midterm elections next year. That is not counting yet the plebiscites to ratify any new or amended Constitution that our congressional leaders are perennially fantasizing about these days.

We should not rush the process of meeting all these challenges. We say it’s wise and prudent to approach these problems one headache at a time. First on our plate should be the completion of our elections commission, with nominees and appointments who can truly fill the nation’s crying need for an elections authority that can conduct free, fair and orderly elections.

This has been our people’s hope since the beginning of our nationhood. Now, we must see whether we can create a worthy Comelec for the 21st century, and for the kind of nation that we have become by dint of our dynamic economy, political maturation and more than 100-million population.

This is a worthy goal to aim at, and we should all strive to make it happen.