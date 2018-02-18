‘Urna’ reconfigured

Wilfredo Offemaria’s “Urna 2.0” travels to Museo De La Salle in celebration of National Arts Month 2018.

Urna 2.0 refigures the urna—similarly an altar, but used in smaller and more intimate traditions, frequently at home. Offemaria plays with the metaphorical tendencies of religion where he recognized Christianity as a religion filled with, and built on significations that hold and employ narratives and rituals, which resist from being understood at a superficial level. These significations demand critical eyes and interpretations.

The exhibit shows the artist’s shift from his previous exhibition “Retablo 2.0” exhibited in 2017 at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery where he reimagined the retablo—the grandiose centerpiece of the church interior.

The artistThe exhibit will run until March 31 2018. With an ART TALK by the artist Offemaria scheduled on 13 March 2018, 10am.

For inquiries and reservation, call Museo De La Salle at (046) 4811940 or (02) 7795180 local 3151.