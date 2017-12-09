Uruguayan guitarist to perform in PH

URUGUAYAN guitarist Eduardo Fernández will perform with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Theater on December 15.

As part of PPO’s 35th Concert Season for 2017 to 2018 under the baton of Maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura, the concert will play along the season’s theme “Romancing the Classics.”

Program of the concert includes C. Debussy’s “La Mer,” J. Rodrigo’s “Fantasia para un Gentilhombre,” M. Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales” and “Bolero.”

Eduardo Fernández is recognized as one of today’s leading guitarists. Born in Uruguay, he began his guitar studies at age seven. His principal teachers were Abel Carlevaro, Guido Santórsola and Héctor Tosar.

After winning prizes in several international competitions, the most notable being the 1972 Porto Alegre (Brazil) and 1975 Radio France (Paris) competitions, he won the first prize of the 1975 Andrés Segovia Competition in Mallorca (Spain).

Fernández’s New York debut in 1977 won critical accolades, being described as “A top guitarist. Rarely has this reviewer heard a more impressive debut recital on any instrument.” (Donal Henahan, The New York Times).

A multi-awarded guitarist, Fernández has played all over the world and with prestigious orchestras such as the London Philharmonic and the English Chamber Orchestra. He has made recordings for labels like Decca, Erato and Denon and is currently an exclusive recording artist of the label Oehms Classics.

He also teaches at the School of Music of the University of Montevideo. He has a vivid interest in historical instruments, and he plays often the repertoire of the XIXth century on a period guitar.