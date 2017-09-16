US actor Harry Dean Stanton dead at 91

LOS ANGELES: Harry Dean Stanton, whose grizzled looks and acclaimed acting talent earned him a prolific Hollywood career playing mainly supporting roles, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Friday. He was 91 years old. He “passed away from natural causes” at Cedars-Sinai medical center, according to his agent John S Kelly. Despite over 150 television and film appearances spanning six decades, including roles in the Alien, The Green Mile, Pretty in Pink and The Avengers, Stanton was not a household name— though his weathered, drooping face is instantly recognizable. One of his rare leading roles came in the 1984 road movie Paris, Texas where his turn as a father suffering from amnesia helped director Wim Wenders win the 1984 Palme D’Or. A close friend of Hollywood luminaries Jack Nicholson, Sean Penn and Marlon Brando, the drinker and smoker worked with David Lynch on TV’s Twin Peaks. Stanton’s more recent work includes playing polygamist patriarch Roman Grant in TV’s Big Love and a voice role in animated feature Rango with Johnny Depp. Born July 14, 1926 in Kentucky, Stanton was the eldest of three children of a hairdressing mother and a tobacco-growing Baptist.

AFP