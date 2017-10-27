US adds sanctions on North Korea for rights abuses

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States layered a new round of sanctions on North Korea Thursday (Friday in Manila), blacklisting individuals and organizations involved in security and forced labor policies for “ongoing and serious human rights abuses.” Amid the ongoing standoff over Pyongyang’s threatening nuclear posture towards Japan and the United States, the US Treasury sought to boost pressure by placing the financial restrictions on seven senior officials and three state units. The sanctions included the Military Security Command and its director and deputy director, described as “the military’s secret police” that investigates political crimes in the armed forces. Also targeted were Minister of Labor Jong Yong Su, the External Construction Bureau and the Ch’olhyo’n Overseas Construction Company, for their roles in forced labor and foreign labor contracting deals. The move came as the State Department released its “Report on Serious Human Rights Abuses and Censorship in North Korea” which details allegations of a national forced labor system and the government’s confiscation of the wages of North Koreans sent abroad as contract labor.

