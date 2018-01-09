US to allocate $6M more for Marawi folk

The United States ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday said an additional $6 million through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) would be allocated to assist the most vulnerable members of the population in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Sung Kim said the fund would be used to help the children and the elderly who have been greatly affected by the five-month Marawi conflict that ended in October 2017.|

He added that it would help in coming up with projects and plans that would really focus on the needs of the children and the elderly such as vocational training and other educational programs.

The $6 million is on top of the more than $14 million earlier set aside by the US to help with the immediate needs in Marawi and also for longer term rehabilitation efforts.

Of the $14 million or about P704 million, more than P150 million went to humanitarian assistance through the USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance including the delivery of critical relief supplies such as safe drinking water, hygiene kits, shelter materials for evacuation centers and for programs to protect displaced women and children.

Over P500 million was allotted for early recovery, stabilization and rehabilitation of Marawi and surrounding areas.

“So we are already up to $20 million or over P1 billion and we are hoping to do more,” Kim said in a national television interview.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has allocated at least P600 million as part of its humanitarian assistance to Marawi City.

The amount will be divided in two parts, the first for construction of temporary shelters for affected families and the second for rice.

Gary Song-Huann Lin, Taiwan’s Representative to the Philippines, said P60 million of the amount would be for construction of 400 transitional housing units while the remaining amount would be for three-year rice donation.

The first donation was 1,680 metric tons of rice in 2017, and it will be followed by 4,400 MT in 2018 and 4,400 MT in 2019.