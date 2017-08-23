US anxious over NKorea missile threat

The United States is worried over North Korea’s threat to fire missiles in Guam, an American military official said on Wednesday.

Admiral Harry Harris, Jr., Commander of the United States Pacific Command, made the admission when he paid a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte .

In a video provided by the Malacañang Press Corps pool, Duterte was heard asking Harris if he is worried about North Korea missiles, to which the Admiral answered “I am worried… I just came from there.”

Duterte responded by saying “China has the greatest leverage over North Korea,” but did not elaborate.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that China has called on the United States to withdraw the sanctions it imposed on 10 Chinese companies and six individuals for “conducting business with North Korea in ways that advanced the country’s missile and nuclear weapons program.”

China has called the US sanctions an exercise of “long-arm jurisdiction” which is a “wrongful practice.” LLANESCA T. PANTI

