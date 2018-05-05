US, Aquino allowed China island buildup

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday blamed his predecessor, Benigno Aquino 3rd, and the United States for failing to stop China’s reclamation and militarization in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Reacting to reports that China had deployed high-powered missiles to reefs claimed by the Philippines, Duterte said the US should have acted on intelligence reports when Beijing began its buildup in the area seven years ago.

The burden of stopping China, which he said was in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or Unclos, was therefore on the US, not the Philippine Navy, he said in remarks before an Education department event in Davao City.

Duterte also pinned the blame on Aquino.

The Aquino administration brought the dispute to the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2013.

Duterte said: “Aquino filed the arbitration case, and we won. Why did they not go and call their attention?”

But the ruling, which thrashed China’s “nine-dash claim” on the entire West Philippine Sea, was handed down in July 2016, when Duterte was already president.

Malacañang expressed concern following reports on Thursday of China’s deployment of missiles in the West Philippine Sea.

“We are concerned with the reported China’s missile deployments over the contested areas in the West Philippine Sea,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“Be that as it may, we would explore all diplomatic means to address this issue,” Roque added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano echoed the Palace line.

“We will take all diplomatic action. Every and all diplomatic action to protect our interest,” Cayetano told reporters.

At a regular news briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying neither confirmed nor denied the deployment.

“China’s peaceful construction in the Spratly archipelago, including the deployment of necessary national defense facilities, is aimed at protecting China’s sovereignty and security,” she said.

“Those who don’t intend to violate [this sovereignty]have no reason to worry,” she said.

President Duterte has consistently said he would not insist on the Philippines’ legal victory against China.

‘Creeping invasion’

China’s installation of missiles on the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, could be the first step toward invading the country, opposition lawmakers said on Friday.

Party-list representatives Gary Alejano of Magdalo, Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna, as well as Antonio Tinio and France Castro of Alliance of Concerned Teachers issued the warning following reports of China’s installation of anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems at Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

“China has now installed missiles in the Spratlys after placing military jamming equipment and building a monument in its reclaimed islands. With a range of 295 nautical miles (nm) and 160 nm, the missiles can target vessels located as far as the waters of Balabac, Palawan. These are obvious threats to our national security. This is a trap,” Alejano said.

Zarate said: “This is very alarming and highly condemnable. More than militarizing the area, China is implementing a creeping invasion of the Philippines. Unfortunately, these actions happen without even a whimper of protest from the Philippine government. China is exploiting the subservient stance of the Duterte administration,” Zarate said.

‘Distance from QC to Taguig’

Alejano said the Chinese missiles on Zamora Reef (Subi), Kagitingan Reef (Fiery Cross), and Panganiban Reef (Mischief) in the Spratlys were approximately 13 nm to 117 nm away from Pag-asa Island, which is occupied by the Philippine military.

“The distance is as good as the distance between Quezon City to Taguig City. It is that near and certainly dangerous for our citizens who live in Pag-asa island,” Alejano, a former Marine, pointed out.

Tinio demanded the immediate withdrawal of the missiles and the dismantling of Chinese bases in the disputed waters.

Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, chairman of the Senate defense committee, said the Philippines should maintain high moral political ground by invoking the 2016 arbitral ruling.

“We should also consider joint exploration and use starting with confidence-building measures for which we have historical model with China and Vietnam,” he said referring to the Joint Maritime Seismic Understanding during the time of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

WITH LLANESCA T. PANTI, JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND AFP