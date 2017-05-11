US to arm Syrian Kurds ‘very quickly’

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States will soon start delivering weapons to Syria’s Kurdish fighters, despite furious Turkish objections, a US military spokesman said. A first consignment of weapons is already in place for delivery and could be dispatched to the Kurds “very quickly,” said US Colonel John Dorrian, a military spokesman for the anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition in Baghdad. The White House has already given the Pentagon the green light to deliver weapons to the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG), a group of Kurdish fighters battling IS extremists. The decision to arm the Kurds had already provoked anger in Turkey, which says the YPG are linked to its own domestic Kurdish separatist group the PKK, or Kurdish Workers Party.

AFP