US arms will ‘hasten IS defeat’ in Syria – Kurdish-Arab force

HASAKEH, Syria: A Kurdish-Arab force battling the Islamic State group in Syria said Wednesday that US arms and military equipment to Kurdish fighters would “hasten the defeat” of the jihadists.

“The US decision to arm the YPG… is important and will hasten the defeat of terrorism,” a spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Agence France-Presse.

Washington said Tuesday it would provide weapons and equipment to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which are a key force in the fight against IS in Syria.

The SDF, backed by air strikes and logistical support from a US-led coalition, has been advancing on the northern city of Raqa, the last main stronghold for IS in Syria.

It is largely composed of Kurdish YPG fighters.

SDF spokesman Talal Sello said the US announcement “is the result of the effectiveness of the YPG and SDF in the fight against terrorism”.

The US decision has however angered Turkey, which views the YPG as a terrorist group. AFP

