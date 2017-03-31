US arrests Turkish banker on charges of violatig Iran sanctions

REYKJAVIK: Once reviled symbols of rogue capitalism, Iceland’s ex-bankers now say they were scapegoats: jailed for their roles in the 2008 financial crisis, they’re taking their cases to the European Court of Human Rights.

In 2008, after Iceland’s inflated financial system imploded, the three main banks Kaupthing, Glitnir, and Landsbanki collapsed. The government urgently nationalised them, then asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an emergency bailout, a first for a western European country in 25 years.

The crisis brought to light the bankers’ questionable practices, often involving artificially inflating the value of the banks’ assets by providing cheap loans to shareholders to buy even more shares in the bank.

Without realising it, thousands of Icelanders had thus placed their life savings in a house of cards.

Since then, dozens of so-called “banksters” have been convicted, about 20 of them to prison, for manipulating the market.

Some of them now claim they didn’t get fair trials, and have turned to the European Court of Human Rights.

‘Scapegoats’



Sentenced by an Icelandic appeals court to four years in prison, Sigurdur Einarsson, the former chairman of the board of Kaupthing, spent one year behind bars before being released. He is critical of what he dubs Iceland’s “scapegoat” justice system, which he claims turned a blind eye to unlawful proceedings during his trial.

“Some of the judges were partial … because they had lost a lot of money during the economic crisis,” Einarsson told AFP in an exclusive interview in Reykjavik.

“This was not a just and fair trial. (This is) very important because Iceland praises itself for being a Western democratic country, and one of the key issues for that is having fair trials for everyone.”

Einarsson is especially critical of a Supreme Court judge who was allowed to rule on his case: the judge’s wife was on the board of the financial regulator during the collapse, his daughter worked at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and his son was the chief legal advisor to the winding-up committee of Kaupthing.

Neither the judge nor his family members responded to AFP’s requests for an interview.

Einarsson and his lawyers also claim his rights were violated in the case, including illegal phone taps and excessive custody detentions.

After he contacted the European Court, it then addressed a series of questions to the Icelandic government in June 2016. Reykjavik answered a first time in December, then a second time in March, with a 64-page document of which AFP has obtained a copy.