‘US, Asean still worried over NKorea missile program’

DESPITE North Korea’s openness to discuss denuclearization, the United States and member-countries of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) still share grave concern over Pyongyang’s ballistic missile program, an American official said.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy said the US and Asean committed to pressuring North Korea into taking concrete actions toward denuclearization, during their annual dialogue on April 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Participants in our dialogue welcomed recent developments indicating North Korea’s willingness to engage with the United States on denuclearization, but we collectively shared grave concern about the DPRK’s (North Korea’s) nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” Murphy told reporters in a teleconference Thursday afternoon.

South Korea in a recent statement said North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, had expressed willingness to discuss denuclearization with the US and suspend all ballistic testing during talks.

North Korea was sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council following several ballistic test missiles last year.

In December 2017, the council adopted a resolution imposing new sanctions against North Korea, banning 90 percent of refined petroleum product exports to the country.

Prior to the December resolution, the council adopted Resolution 2371 in August 2017, barring the communist state from supplying, selling or transferring coal, iron, iron ore, seafood, lead and lead ore to other countries.

“We all committed jointly to maintaining maximum pressure until the DPRK takes concrete steps toward complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” Murphy added.

He said the US would sustain its call for full implementation of all relevant UN security council resolutions.

The US-Asean dialogue also discussed the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) issue where all participants reaffirmed the need for a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, with full respect for legal and diplomatic processes.

While the US is not a claimant country, it has great interest in the Indo-Pacific region for its commerce and also in exercising its legal freedoms of navigation and overflight, Murphy said.

“The South China Sea is a top priority. This is an important part of the world over or very close to half of the world’s commerce passes through the South China Sea, so it’s in the interest of all countries that disputes there be managed well and effectively,” he added.

He said all parties should push for adherence to international laws particularly the United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Murphy cited the 2016 ruling by an international tribunal on the arbitration case filed by the Philippines against China, which Beijing does not recognize.

He also welcomed efforts to come up with a code of conduct in the South China Sea, but said there was a need for an environment conducive for dialogue, which means sustaining a prohibition on militarization, construction and reclamation of disputed outposts.