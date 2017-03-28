US asks Maldives to restore democracy after chaotic vote

MALÉ, Maldives: The United States on Tuesday asked the Maldives to restore faith in democracy after the government deployed troops to parliament to forcibly remove opposition politicians, sparking chaotic scenes.The US expressed concern about “irregularities” that impeded a free and fair vote in parliament, after plain-clothes soldiers evicted MPs as they attempted to impeach the speaker. It came as the Maldives’ ruling party sacked the country’s former strongman president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom as its leader, after he led an unsuccessful rebellion against his half-brother, who is now in power. Gayoom’s sacking followed an abortive bid to impeach the speaker and take control of parliament, as part of a pact he entered over the weekend with exiled opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed. National President Abdulla Yameen had recently taken executive control of the party, but his half-brother was its nominal president.

AFP