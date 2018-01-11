US asserts rights over disputed sea

THE United States (US) has vowed to do everything necessary to protect freedom of navigation and overflight in the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea), as it reiterated that it would defend the Philippines if attacked by a foreign agressor.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said the position of the US has not changed and that it remains committed to Southeast Asia and its military alliance with the Philippines.

“We are doing everything possible to promote and protect international rights such as freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight,” Kim said in a television interview.

Kim’s statement came in wake of the reported militarization by China of one of the islands in the disputed waters.

Aside from the Philippines and China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims on the South China Sea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said that the Philippines would file a diplomatic protest against China

if there was proof of “militarization” in the Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef.

Lorenzana issued the statement after photos taken by Chinese state-run television showed a 3,125-meter runway built by the Chinese military on the island.

Hospital and military installations were also allegedly built on the reef.

Asked if structures built by China created obstacles to freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea, the US ambassador replied: “We will continue to move a lot of goods in that area and we will continue to conduct our operations to protect those rights.”

‘No ambiguity’

Kim said the US commitment to protect international rights was not only for the US but for the good of everybody, since a lot of trade goes through the area.

“If we don’t have freedom of navigation we will all suffer,” the US ambassador said.

Kim also said that US remained fully committed to its alliance with the Philippines and was ready to protect the Philippines from any attack by a foreign force.

“There is absolutely no ambiguity about our commitment to defend the Philippines should a foreign force attack the Philippines,” he noted.

Kim noted that while US was not a claimant in the dispute, it cared deeply about how the dispute would be approached.

For the US, he said, the dispute should be peacefully resolved according to international law and practices.

“This is why we praise efforts to come up with strong set of principles, the code of conduct to govern how claimants would pursue the dispute,” he said, referring to the Code of Conduct being drafted by China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indo-Pacific strategy

Brian Hook, a senior adviser to the US Secretary of State on Asia policy, said China’s actions were clearly contesting international law.

“Their pushing around smaller states in ways that put strains in the global system and their actions also undermine core principles of sovereignty which are very dear to us,” pointed out.

He said China’s rise should not come at the expense of the values and rules-based order – the foundation of peace and stability in the “Indo-Pacific” as well as the rest of the world.

The Trump administration is pushing an Indo-Pacific strategy in the region, relying on India to serve as a counter-balance to China’s superpower ambitions.

Hook said the US had been very clear about its interest in the region and Washington was backing it up by letting China know that it could sail, fly and operate wherever international law allowed it.

“When China’s behavior is out of step with these values and these rules, we will stand up and defend the rule of law,” Hook said.