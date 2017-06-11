US attorney general next in scandal’s spotlight

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Jeff Sessions, a longtime senator until President Donald Trump picked him as US attorney general, heads to Congress this coming week when he will face a grilling about his Russian interactions. Sessions, among the earliest high-profile backers of Trump’s election campaign, appears before his former colleagues Tuesday, days after explosive testimony by ousted FBI director James Comey, whose removal he recommended. Concerns have been raised about whether Sessions helped otherwise subvert the ongoing Russia-related investigations. “This is going to prompt a lot of questions for him,” the panel’s top Democrat, Senator Patrick Leahy, told AFP of an appearance in which lawmakers will be eager to learn what role Sessions played in Comey’s firing last month.