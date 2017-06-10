US backs UN call to save oceans but no action on climate

UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Friday joined all 192 other UN member-states in releasing a “Call to Action” to save the oceans but disassociated itself from joint efforts to combat climate change. The declaration capped the UN’s first-ever ocean conference, which opened on Monday under the shadow of the US exit from the 190-plus Paris agreement on climate change. US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans and Fisheries David Balton said that “the United States remains committed to working with all stakeholders, within and outside the UN system, to protect our ocean and promote development through its sustainable use.” The “Call to Action” raised alarm over the impact of climate change on the ocean and recognized the “particular importance” of the 2015 Paris agreement to combat global warming.By signing on to the appeal, governments voluntarily commit to reduce the use of plastics, take measures to reduce acidification and to address the harmful impacts of climate change on the ocean.

AFP