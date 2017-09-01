US ban on North Korea travel comes into force

SEOUL: Washington’s ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea came into force on Friday, with the two countries at loggerheads over Pyongyang’s weapons ambitions.The measure was imposed following the death of student Otto Warmbier in June, a few days after the 22-year-old was sent home in a mysterious coma following more than a year in prison in the North. On its website the State Department said it took the decision due to “the serious and mounting risk of arrest and long-term detention of US citizens.” Exemptions to the travel ban are available for journalists, Red Cross representatives, those traveling for humanitarian purposes, or journeys the State Department deems to be in the national interest of the United States.

AFP