US businessman shot dead in North Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY: An American businessman and a long-time resident of Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Orien­tal, was killed by gunmen in North Cotabato in southern Mindanao, media reports said on Monday.

Jeff Michael Keith, 60, was in his truck parked in downtown Pikit in North Cotabato with his Filipino wife and two children when one of two gunmen walked alongside the vehicle and shot him without warning.

The assailants took Keith’s bag containing some P200,000 and escaped on a motorcycle.

They left his wife and children unharmed.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

Police investigating the incident have organized a tracker team to find the perpetrators.

They said Keith travelled to North Cotabato on business regularly but gave no details on his business.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack but police said they were looking if robbery was the motive for the killing, or if rebels were involved.

North Cotabato is a known lair of Moro and communist rebel groups.

There was no immediate statement from the US Embassy on the Keith killing.

The US government has repeatedly warned its citizens to stay from the troubled Mindanao region because of threats of terrorism.