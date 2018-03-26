US-China trade war is on

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and other small economies, and nations must now take all precautions to avoid being shot as the innocent bystander, or at least survive with minimal damage.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced his administration was imposing additional taxes on steel and aluminum imports. The measure is aimed at protecting the interest of US manufacturers and industries in the domestic market—to make them competitive against cheaper and inferior quality imported items.

In ordinary man’s language, especially for those unfamiliar with economic jargon, this merely means all goods and commodities entering the US with steel and aluminum components, or those manufactured products made of —or even contained in—these metals will cost US consumers more.

That will render foreign-made cars, machinery, office equipment, computers, home appliances, canned food and other goods, etc. more expensive because the importers/agents/brokers/retailers always pass on all their costs to the final buyer or buyers.

Obviously, Trump’s move is directed against what he has called China’s practice of copying (America’s and other nations’) mechanical inventions and violating intellectual property right laws, and engaging in cut-throat competition by selling cheaper and low-quality commodities in the American market.

Actually, China has emerged over the past 25 years as the world’s second economic giant, second only to the US, by feeding the American capitalist greed for profits and need for manufactured goods whenever he wants them at less prices.

They are the two biggest trading partners now but the US suffers a trade deficit while China has been enjoying a surplus for the past few years.

The late Deng Xiaoping who succeeded Chairman Mao Zedong had opened China to the outside world and created free economic zones in southeastern China to manufacture cheap goods using coal as the energy source. He also used the Chinese Communist Party’s monolithic governance to dictate the cheapest labor costs in these economic zones, thus Chinese labor had to follow wage rates, which were most competitive against the capitalist Western democracies.

American and European manufacturing giants immediately jumped in, and effectively employed Chinese labor (who otherwise would be working in communes to produce their own food) and started exporting finished products.

Subsequently, China started to corner the metals markets by engaging in futures commodities trading, thus quietly becoming the world’s biggest storehouse of metals. In turn, that dominance of the metals supply, in tandem with the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship, ownership of corporations, and strong nationalistic obedience to continue their 10-year development plans, fed China’s growing manufacturing-export economy.

At the risk of over-simplification, its phenomenal economic growth and long-term collective Chinese dream to restore the old glorious days of the “Middle Kingdom,” and avenge the centuries of “humiliation”—when the European colonial powers subdued China since the Opium War in 1897, and the British leased and developed Hong Kong into a global trading and banking center—pushed Beijing to build its army and naval forces.

Like all powerful sovereign states with extensive coastlines, our world history reveals that all those that emerged as economic powers had to necessarily build their own naval forces. China is no exception now. It has kept its military budget a closely guarded secret. But educated guesses say it has been spending some $700 to $800 billion annually for its military budget for the past 15 years.

With Trump’s latest move, Beijing had a return fire before last weekend: it will retaliate with additional taxes up to 40 percent (in two stages, reportedly) on some $3 billion US goods exported to China—from fresh fruits to pork, wine, nuts and other food products.

The official statement from Beijing’s trade and commerce ministry through the official Chinese press said “China does not want to fight a trade war but it is absolutely not afraid of a trade war.”

Coincidentally, President Xi Jinping reportedly said in his address at the closing session of the recent Communist Party’s National People’s Congress in Beijing, that China would “defend its one China principle” when it comes to the question of Taiwan. And China is “ready to fight the bloody battle” to defend its right over Taiwan, which is actually independent of Beijing and self-governed.

His remarks were in reply to the last month pronouncement of Trump allowing US top officials to visit Taiwan and negotiate with them whenever needed. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province.

(Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan in 1949 when he and his Nationalist Army lost to the communists in their struggle for China’s leadership. Taiwan has been supported by Washington since 1949 but President Richard Nixon agreed to Mao’s one-China policy provided Beijing does not use military force in integrating Taiwan into mainland China.)

Xi also mentioned Taiwan as a self-ruling “island as (China’s)… territory awaiting reunification.” He also reportedly mentioned China’s infrastructure initiatives in the Asean region and to emphasize his vision of “the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation—our greatest dream of our people,” and a “world-class” military force in the middle of this century.

Travelers (who prefer anonymity) from China guess it is possible Xi’s speech emphasized the need for the elimination of corruption, that the Chinese hybrid socialism is the only answer to keep the country progressive because of the growing unrest among the rural workers who privately complain about their “lesser benefits compared to their counterparts, to the factory workers” in the economic zones.

Another possible reason is the growing Chinese millennials who are “noticeably less conscious of their heritage and culture but getting more contaminated by the lifestyle of their Western counterparts (despite Beijing’s efforts to control the internet).”

These first salvos of the American-Chinese trade war comes with other current issues in the region: the coming Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un in May; the Philippine-China preliminary talks for joint exploration in the South China Sea quarter known as the West Philippine Sea; this year’s 32nd Asean summit meetings in Singapore; the still unsettled Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (which Beijing has been delaying for the last 15 years).

In case of an escalation in the US-China trade war, the first economies to be affected negatively will be those whose manufactured exports go to either the Chinese or US market.

Countries Beijing considered to be close allies of the US could also be targets of Chinese retaliatory moves. Countries that rely mainly on the Chinese renminbi for foreign exchange will be adversely affected too. Luckily, the Asean 10 are more dependent on the US dollar, the British pound, the Japanese yen, the French franc, the German deutschmark and other major currencies traded in the world markets.

One unsolicited suggestion: the Asean members should now take steps to increase their reliance on their intra-Asean, Indian, European, Canadian, American, the Middle East, Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese, Australian, New Zealand, South African and Latin American markets.

Most important is to keep accurately informed of the trade war’s daily development for strategic planning and contingencies.

