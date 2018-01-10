US committed to freedom of navigation, defending PH from foreign attacks — envoy

THE United States (US) will do everything to protect international rights such as freedom of navigation and overflight in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) as it reiterates its commitment to defend the Philippines from foreign forces.

“We are doing everything possible to promote and protect international rights such as freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight,” US Ambassador Sung Kim said in an interview on national television.

“If we don’t have freedom of navigation we will all suffer,” the US ambassador noted.

Kim said the position of the US has not changed and remained fully committed to the Indo-Pacific region.

Kim’s statement came in the wake of the reported “militarization” by China of the Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef, one of the islands in the West Philippines Sea (WPS), and a warning of an impending diplomatic protest

from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Lorenzana’s “threat” stemmed from published photos of Hong Kong-based Asia Times taken from state-run Chinese Central Television showing a 3,125-meter runway, a hospital, and military installations.

Kim said the US commitment to protect international rights was not only for the country but for the good of everybody since there was a lot of trade in the area.

Kim also said the US remained fully committed to its alliance with the Philippines and was ready to protect the Philippines from any attack by a foreign force.

“There is absolutely no ambiguity about our commitment to defend the Philippines should a foreign force attack the Philippines,” he said.