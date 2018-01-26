US company bags P2-B contract to upgrade PH military communication links

A United States company bagged a P2 billion contract ($44.9 million) from the Philippine government to upgrade the military communication facilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that will secure the link between the general headquarters and all key units on the ground, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said.

The Harris Corp. based in Rochester New York will supply the AFP with a joint service command and control (C2) system, according to the US Defense department’s website.A well-placed military source, who requested anonymity, said that the amount allocated for the communications upgrade came from the government.The source also said that the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps were the major services of the AFP that would primarily benefit from the communications upgrade.

The US defense department also said that the communications upgrade would provide information integration and dissemination to each specific joint and service headquarters, “greatly expanding their ability to form and maintain a national common operational picture.”Each command center of the Philippine military will be installed with a microwave communications backbone system, along with a satellite communications capability, which will be procured by the government.The installation of the communications system is expected to be completed by December 2020. DEMPSEY REYES