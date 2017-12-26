US company pushes stem cell investments

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusett: As new research has expanded the use of stem cells, the Marlborough-based New England Cord Blood Bank (NECBB) Inc. has provided access to those who wish to cryogenically preserve those cells for the years to come.

NECBB Chief Executive Officer Joseph Rizza said the company grew out of the New England Cryogenic Center, which was founded in 1971. Rizza said his father, John, had learned of stem cells in the early 1990s, and decided to found a business that stores the cells in the middle of that decade.

Stem cells, he said, are used in more than 80 approved treatments—and there are many more in the pipeline.

“It’s very effective, especially for anemic blood disorders,” Rizza said, referring to a case in which a sibling’s stem cells had treated a patient’s anemia.

According to NECBB Chief Financial Officer Karen Nikosey, more than 30,000 successful stem cell transplants have taken place in the world. Company officials said such diseases as leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell disease have been treated with the cells.

The company’s process involves blood extracted from the umbilical cord, Rizza said— material that was once thrown away. That blood is sent in a kit to the blood bank, which sets to work extracting various stem cells from the material.

“CD34 cells are what we call progenitor cells,” he said. “They have the ability to become just about any cell in the human body.”

Most clients, said Rizza, opt to store their cells for 20 years, though it’s possible they may last for longer than that. Nikosey said cells that are more than 20 years old have been used in treatment, and they could theoretically exist for more than the average lifetime.

As the company started before stem cells were in the public consciousness, Nikosey said, it took some time to educate people about the potential benefits.

“My daughter was born in 1998, and I remember taking the kit with me to the hospital,” she said, noting that even doctors and nurses hadn’t heard of stem cells back then. “Every nurse on duty came by to look at my kit.”

Though awareness of the cells has improved over the years, Nikosey said the bank still gets calls from parents-to-be who had just heard of them.

Rizza said the business was first established in Boston, but moved to Newton in the late 1990s. Three years ago, though, their facility was slated to be redeveloped into a high-end retail establishment, spurring the move to the bank’s current MetroWest location.

“We found a place in Marlborough that was just perfect,” he said, noting that the building was somewhat off the beaten path but still accessibly by I-495 and the Mass. Pike. “It’s a beautiful, brand-new facility.”

Moving, though, was quite a challenge—to avoid disruptions to the samples, both locations had to be up and running before the transfer could take place. The entire process, said Rizza, was a six-week “total transformation.”