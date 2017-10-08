Sunday, October 8, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»US delivers tablet arm chairs for displaced Marawi students

    US delivers tablet arm chairs for displaced Marawi students

    0
    on Expats & Diplomats

    Students of Sultan Angin Memorial National High School in the municipality of Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur receive their school’s new tablet arm chairs
    PHOTO BY LESLIE LAO-FRANCISCO

    The US Embassy in the Philippines’ United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Department of Education, delivered its first batch of tablet arm chairs to schools in Mindanao, where displaced Marawi students are currently enrolled.

    Advertisements

    USAID’s Basa Pilipinas provided five schools in the municipality of Saguiaran (Saguiaran Central Elementary School, Bubong Elementary School, Maito Basak Elementary School, Sultan Angin Memorial National High School, and M&S Maito Basak National High School) with nearly 2,000 student tablet arm chairs. They are among 52 Lanao del Sur public schools that will receive more than 6,500 student tablet arm chairs from the US government.

    On September 5, the US government announced its commitment of approximately P730 million in emergency relief and recovery assistance to support communities affected by the ongoing conflict in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur and the surrounding areas. The US government continues to coordinate with the Philippine government and humanitarian organizations to deliver critical relief supplies, and will help fortify Marawi’s longer-term stabilization and rehabilitation.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.