US delivers tablet arm chairs for displaced Marawi students

The US Embassy in the Philippines’ United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Department of Education, delivered its first batch of tablet arm chairs to schools in Mindanao, where displaced Marawi students are currently enrolled.

USAID’s Basa Pilipinas provided five schools in the municipality of Saguiaran (Saguiaran Central Elementary School, Bubong Elementary School, Maito Basak Elementary School, Sultan Angin Memorial National High School, and M&S Maito Basak National High School) with nearly 2,000 student tablet arm chairs. They are among 52 Lanao del Sur public schools that will receive more than 6,500 student tablet arm chairs from the US government.

On September 5, the US government announced its commitment of approximately P730 million in emergency relief and recovery assistance to support communities affected by the ongoing conflict in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur and the surrounding areas. The US government continues to coordinate with the Philippine government and humanitarian organizations to deliver critical relief supplies, and will help fortify Marawi’s longer-term stabilization and rehabilitation.