US destroyer arrives in Manila

The forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) arrived in Manila on November 18.

The port visit highlights the strong community and military connections between the Philippines and the United States, a statement said.

The port visit follows the US destroyer’s successful completion of a training exercise with the Royal Brunei Navy during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat) 2016.

Carat is a series of annual maritime exercises between the US Navy, US Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

The brief port call will allow the USS McCampbell to replenish supplies as well as give sailors time to rest and relax.

Petty Officer 1st Class Ambrosio Maddagan, a Filipino-American from Honolulu, Hawaii, said, “I am very excited for this upcoming port visit because I will be able to show my fellow shipmates my heritage and culture.”

The guided-missile destoyer is commanded by Cmdr. Ed Angelinas and crewed by approximately 300 sailors, of whom 20 are Filipino-Americans.

It is on patrol with the Carrier Strike Group Five (CSG 5) in the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.