US destroyer arrives in Subic Bay

A US guided-missile destroyer arrived on Tuesday in Subic Bay for a brief port call and some minor repairs.

The Commander of Task Force (CTF) 70 Public Affairs said the brief port call of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG63) highlights the strong community and military connections between the Philippines and the United States.

The CTF said the ship’s crew will use the brief stop to conduct some minor repairs with the assistance of Filipino companies.

Like the USS Fitzgerald (DDG62), which had a brief stop at Subic Port last week, the USS Stethem is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

For the past 70 years, the United States and the Philippines continue to have partnership through defense cooperation, port visits and military training activities.

On areas of mutual interest, both American and Philippine militaries have worked together on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counter-terrorism, cyber security and maritime security.