US detainees in NKorea may have been relocated – sources

SEOUL: Three Americans detained in North Korea may have been moved ahead of a possible release to coincide with a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, sources told Agence France-Presse on Wednesday. The United States has been demanding the North free Kim Hak-song, Kim Sang-duk and Kim Dong-chul and reports have said the two sides were close to reaching a deal on their release. Chois Sung-ryong, a South Korean activist with contacts to the North, said the detainees are staying in a hotel on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The three detainees are being kept separately, Choi said, but were “going on tours, receiving medical treatment and eating good food.” Diplomatic sources in Pyongyang said there were rumors that the three had been relocated, but there had been no confirmation of their exact whereabouts. The release of the three men was discussed when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang last month, according to the Wall Street Journal. Trump had also stressed that their return remained a priority and that his administration was “fighting very diligently to get the three Americans back.”

AFP