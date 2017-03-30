US diplomat arrested over contacts with Chinese spies

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A US diplomat who allegedly took tens of thousands of dollars in cash and gifts from Chinese intelligence agents was charged Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) with lying to investigators over those contacts. The Justice department said Candace Marie Claiborne, 60, knew that the two Chinese men she had regular contact with while working for the US State Department in China and other countries were from the Chinese security services, and that the money they gave her was in exchange for US secrets. She took cash and an iPhone for herself, but most of the funds went to an unidentified man half her age with whom she lived in Beijing and Shanghai. The Chinese agents paid for his fashion school tuition, apartment rental, a sewing machine, vacations, and other needs as requested by Claiborne, according to a complaint unveiled in the US federal district court in Washington, DC. Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner called the offenses a breach of the “public trust.”

AFP