US donates 1,000 protective masks to PH Navy

The United States Embassy in the Philippines said on Saturday it has given 1,000 protective masks and filter canisters to the Philippine Navy.

According to the embassy, the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) delivered 1,000 M40 field protective masks and C2 filter canisters to the Philippine Navy’s Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown in Taguig City.

It was one of many recent deliveries from the US through the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA), which aims to help the Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP)’s counterterrorism efforts.

“As the fighting continues in Mindanao, the [Philippine Navy] requested these gas masks in order to better prepare their sailors and marines to respond to chemical threats.” The US Embassy said in a statement.

The transfer was part of a series of ongoing transfers from the US military to multiple branches of AFP through both the MLSA and the security assistance program.

Through the MLSA, the AFP is able to receive select munitions and equipment from US military stocks.

“The United States is proud to work closely with the Republic of the Philippines, and will continue to support capacity-building counterterrorism efforts and the AFP’s long-term modernization goals,” the US Embassy said.