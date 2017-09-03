US donates M40 field protective masks to AFP

Officials from the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG) delivered 1,000 M40 field protective masks and C2 filter canisters to the Philippine Navy through the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) on August 30 and 31.

As the fighting continues in Mindanao, the Philippine Navy requested these gas masks in order to better prepare their sailors and marines to respond to chemical threats.

This transfer is part of a series of ongoing transfers from the US military to multiple branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) through both MLSA and the security assistance program. Through the MLSA, the AFP is able to receive select munitions and equipment from US military stock in an accelerated process reserved for allies and close partners of the United States.

The United States is proud to work closely with the Republic of the Philippines and will continue to support capacity-building counterterrorism efforts and the AFP’s long-term modernization goals.