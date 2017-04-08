US DROPS BID TO OUT ANTI-TRUMP TWITTER ACCOUNT HOLDER

WASHINGTON: The US government dropped its effort to force Twitter to identify the owner of an anti-Trump account purported to voice dissent from federal employees, court documents showed Friday. In a court filing, Twitter sought the dismissal of the lawsuit it had filed just a day earlier that claimed the government had overstepped its authority in seeking to unmask the account owner. Twitter’s filing said the summons requesting the name or names of the account holder had been withdrawn. A Justice Department official confirmed the investigation had ended. The lawsuit revealed that the Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection had sought the unmasking of the @ALT_USCIS account holder who has been criticizing President Donald Trump’s administration. The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed the government’s decision to back down, tweeting: “Big victory for free speech and right to dissent.”