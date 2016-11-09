US Election Night: Electoral college count

WASHINGTON: The following is a running tally of states claimed by presidential hopefuls Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in their race for the White House.

Candidates are racing to hit the magic number of 270 electoral votes, an absolute majority of the 538 members of the electoral college, with the number from each state based on its population size.

A state has one elector for each of its members of the House of Representatives, and one for each of the state’s two senators.

The tally is expected to switch back and forth over the course of Election Night.

Several states were so far too close to call including key battlegrounds Florida and Pennsylvania.

CLINTON (75)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Washington, DC (3)

TRUMP (66)

Alabama (9)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Mississippi (6)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5) AFP

AFP/Cc