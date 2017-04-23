US Embassy chargé d’affaires launches ‘Lights for All’ project

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, CDA Michael Klecheski launched the Lights for All Project at Taguig National High School. During the launch, CDA Klecheski joined more than 100 volunteers, including students and alumni of the US Embassy’s English Access Microscholarship Program, in assembling 100 solar-powered lamps.

The Lights for All Project, funded by the United States government and in partnership with MyShelter Foundation, Inc., will assemble and subsequently donate a total of 1,100 solar-powered lamps to communities in conflict-affected and disaster-prone areas throughout the Philippines. The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines will also donate 15 large solar-powered lights to a community baseball field in Upi, Maguindanao. Over the next several months, volunteers, including US government program alumni from 10 provinces, will assemble and distribute the remaining lamps.

The US Department of State English Access Microscholarship Program provides a foundation of English language skills to economically disadvantaged 13- to 20-year-olds through two-year programs of afterschool classes and intensive summer learning activities. Participants are also able to compete for and participate in future exchanges and study in the United States. The English Access Microscholarship Program celebrates its tenth anniversary in the Philippines this year; over 1,500 Filipino students have participated in the Access Program since 2007.