US Embassy Closed this Friday

THE United States Embassy in the Philippines and affiliated offices will be closed to the public this Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day which is an American holiday. The Embassy and affiliated offices will resume regular services on Monday, November 13. Veterans Day is celebrated every year in the United States on November 11, which is the day that major hostilities of World War I formally ended with the signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.