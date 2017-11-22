US Embassy confirms Navy aircraft crash

THE US Embassy confirmed that a Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa on Wednesday.

The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Personnel recovery is underway and the victims will be evaluated by the medical staff of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the embassy said in a statement.

An Agence France-Presse report said that the USS Ronald Reagan was conducting search and rescue operations.

The same report said that eight of the 11 have been rescued.

The report said that US authorities were looking at engine trouble as the cause of the accident.

The aircraft was en-route to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which is currently operating in the Philippine Sea. DEMPSEY REYES

