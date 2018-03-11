US Embassy hails police rescue of 5 abused kids

The US Embassy in the Philippines has commended the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Human Trafficking Division and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center for the recent arrest of Anselmo Ico Jr. and the rescue of five children in Bulacan.

The coordinated international effort came to fruition thanks in part, the embassy said in a statement, to the deep partnership between US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Manila office and their Philippine counterparts at the NBI and the PNP.

The HSI briefed the case as part of a State Department International Law Enforcement and Narcotics Bureau-funded trip to Portland, Maine.

On the trip, senior NBI investigators who were introduced to HSI operations recognized the case.

Because of the HSI’s ongoing investigations and support, Philippine law enforcement agencies were able to collaborate and combine their respective investigations to apprehend Ico.

The suspect was arrested for violations of Republic Act (RA) 10364 or the Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, RA 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 and RA 9208 as amended by RA 10364 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.