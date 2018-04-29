US Embassy holds training for rehab practitioners

The US Embassy in the Philippines, in partnership with the Dangerous Drugs Board, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), hosted a 10-day drug treatment and rehabilitation training for 30 representatives from the PNP, PDEA, and select universities. The training, held from April 16 to 26, is a component of the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)’s assistance for drug demand reduction in the Philippines.

Organized by INL’s implementing partner, The Colombo Plan, the 10-day session introduced members of the Philippine criminal justice sector to the Universal Treatment Curriculum, the globally recognized standard for drug abuse treatment. This was the first of six planned training sessions in the Philippines. In total, these sessions will help 180 representatives of criminal justice institutions and universities from around the Philippines improve treatment, interventions, and outcomes for people with substance use disorder.

The Colombo Plan has conducted similar trainings in more than 40 countries. The organization also helps member countries formulate drug policy and advocates for evidence-based practices in the prevention and treatment of substance abuse.

The US Embassy in the Philippines continues to work with Philippine partners on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery in order to reintegrate recovering drug users as productive members of society.