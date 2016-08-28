Sunday, August 28, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»US Embassy launches new website

    US Embassy launches new website

    0
    By on Expats & Diplomats

    Embassyrow20160829The US Embassy in the Philippines launched its new website, ph.usembassy.gov, on Friday, featuring a more user-friendly layout, with relevant information front and center.

    Responding to the needs of the Embassy’s website visitors, shortcuts to visa information, US citizen services, job opportunities, and US policy are all available on the homepage for easier access.

    The new website is also mobile-responsive, adjusting layout depending on the visitor’s screen size, and allows for faster loading of content over a mobile internet connection.

    Share.

    About Author

    Related Posts

    loading...

    Leave A Reply