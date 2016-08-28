US Embassy launches new website

The US Embassy in the Philippines launched its new website, ph.usembassy.gov, on Friday, featuring a more user-friendly layout, with relevant information front and center.

Responding to the needs of the Embassy’s website visitors, shortcuts to visa information, US citizen services, job opportunities, and US policy are all available on the homepage for easier access.

The new website is also mobile-responsive, adjusting layout depending on the visitor’s screen size, and allows for faster loading of content over a mobile internet connection.