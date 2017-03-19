US Embassy releases notice of funding opportunity for YSEALI Summit 2017

The Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in the Philippines announces an open competition for organizations interested in submitting a proposal for a cooperative agreement to develop and implement the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Summit, a five-day advanced leadership workshop in the Philippines. The YSEALI Summit is tentatively planned for early October 2017.

During the 40th anniversary year of US – ASEAN relations, the 2017 YSEALI Summit will bring together approximately 250 YSEALI exchange program alumni from ASEAN member countries for an advanced leadership workshop that will equip participants with the knowledge, attitude, and skills to address the complex and dynamic political, social, economic, and environmental issues that the US and ASEAN will confront in the next 40 years.

The workshop will develop participants’ leadership competencies in systems and design thinking, dialogue and negotiations, initiating and sustaining collaborative action, and other skills needed to advance participants’ leadership capacity and ability to develop systemic, innovative, and collaborative solutions to complex and dynamic problems. Participants will also discuss the role of youth and YSEALI in addressing ASEAN’s challenges and goals and in strengthening US– ASEAN relations.

YSEALI (asean.usmission.gov/yseali) is the US government’s signature initiative to engage emerging young leaders in ASEAN, specifically from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. YSEALI aims to create a network of young Southeast Asian leaders who work across national borders to solve common problems in the four pillars of YSEALI – civic engagement, economic development, education, and environment and natural resources management.

Detailed information about this Notice of Funding Opportunity and the application requirements can be found at: www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.