US Embassy sponsors training on heritage conservation

The United States (US) Embassy in the Philippines will host a cultural heritage conservation training program in Iloilo City, known as the “City of Mansions.” Counselor for Public Affairs Carolyn Glassman said this is the first time the US Embassy is funding the program with P1.245 million focusing on best practices in protecting and preserving irreplaceable cultural sites and objects. The Center for Conservation of Cultural Property and Environment in the Tropics of the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School will facilitate the four-day training course in Iloilo City from April 17 to 20. Some 27 participants representing local and provincial governments, heritage councils, academic institutions, civic organizations and dioceses responsible for the conservation of heritage sites in their areas have enlisted to join. Glassman said the US Embassy has supported cultural heritage preservation in the Philippines by providing numerous grants over the years to restore built heritage structures and document intangible heritage. Among these are conservation of the San Sebastian Basilica in Manila; restoration of La Immaculada Concepcion Church in Guiuan, Eastern Samar; documentations of Tabon Cave Complex in Palawan, Mangyan Baybayin Syllabic Script in Mindoro Oriental and of oral traditions in Ifugao; and conservation of ethnographic collections at Baguio Museum.