US envoy confident Ano at helm of DILG can straighten out police

FORMER Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Ano’s appointment as head of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) may help straighten out some members of the police force who have not been behaving well, United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.

Ano took over on Tuesday as officer-in-charge of the DILG replacing Catalino Cuy, who was appointed as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DBB) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ano could not be appointed officially yet as head of the DILG because of a mandated one-year ban on appointments of retired military officers. The Philippine National Police (PNP) is under the supervision of the DILG.

According to Kim, Ano’s strong leadership may help straighten up the Philippine National Police (PNP) ranks and enable the police organization to effectively address the country’s problem on illegal drugs and crime.

“I had a chance to work with him (Ano) when he was the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. I think he is an honorable man, very dedicated and committed,” said Kim in a television interview.

Kim was among those who called for full accountability in the killing of 17-year-old Kian delos Santos during a supposed anti-drug operation carried out by members of the Caloocan City police in August 2017.

Apart from de los Santos, members of the PNP were also charged for the killing of 19-year-old Carl Arnaiz whom police accused of robbing a taxi driver.

The Senate also adopted in 2017 a resolution condemning the killings and even conducted a separate investigation on the matter.

“I think many Filipinos would agree with me that there is more work that needs to be done in terms of investigations and accountability involved and these allegations of police abuse,” Kim said.

But the US ambassador said that while there has been no full satisfaction, the issue has been addressed many times during his discussions with Duterte and other senior officials of the Philippine government.

“I’m hoping that his (Ano) leadership in the DILG will translate into more responsible behavior by some of the police officers who are not behaving in a best possible way,” Kim added.

One of the challenges Ano will be facing as head of the DILG is the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the government and Kim expressed belief that he would be able to handle it effectively.

According to the US diplomat, he was not surprised that police were not able to eradicate the drug problem within the time period set by Duterte and nobody really expected that it could be done.

“I think in General Ano as the new head of the DILG, you have a very strong leader and he has been very clear that he will deal with this issues in a strong, honest and sincere manner and I believe him,” he said.