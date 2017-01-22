US envoy launches English Access Microscholarship program

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim launches an English Access Microscholarship Program for 50 students today at Taguig National High School, Barangay New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

The English Access Microscholarship Program provides a foundation of English language skills to 13- to 20-year-olds through two-year programs of after-school classes and intensive summer learning activities.

The 50 Access scholars are now officially among the 416 current Access scholars in the Philippines. Over 110,000 students in more than 80 countries have participated in the Access Program since 2004.