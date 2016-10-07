US envoy travels to Japan, SKorea for talks on NKoreaP

UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador Samantha Power on Thursday was traveling to Japan and South Korea for talks with the two US allies as negotiations at the United Nations on new sanctions against North Korea gathered pace.

Power will discuss “ongoing efforts to respond effectively to the serious threats to security and stability in the region posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs,” the US mission said in a statement.

The US envoy, who will be in the region until Tuesday, will also meet with defectors from North Korea to highlight Pyongyang’s dismal rights record, it added.

The United States is leading negotiations on a new sanctions resolution that the Security Council agreed last month to pursue after Pyongyang carried out its fifth nuclear test.

North Korea has been hit by five sets of UN sanctions since it first tested a nuclear device in 2006.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said this week that the council was “moving fast” to agree on imposing new sanctions, but a draft text has yet to be presented to the full 15 members.

After Pyongyang carried out its fourth nuclear test, the council in March adopted the toughest sanctions resolution to date targeting North Korea’s trade in minerals and tightening banking restrictions.

AFP/CC