US ex-envoy plotting Duterte fall – source

LISBON, PORTUGAL: The Philippines may be in for another rough ride in 2017.
Not only did former United States Ambassador Philip Goldberg leave the Philippines with a legacy of fractured relations between the two countries, he allegedly left behind a “blueprint to undermine Duterte,” a strategic recommendation ostensibly to the State Department for the ultimate removal of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte from office, according to a highly placed source. It is not clear, however, if the State Department in Washington DC had given its imprimatur to the recommendation by its former ambassador to the Philippines.
A document received over the weekend by The Manila Times from that source said Goldberg had outlined a list of “strategies” to undermine President Duterte and called for his eventual ouster. The blueprint gave a timetable of one-and-a-half years.
Quoting Goldberg, it said the “political actors (the opposition) would need all the political weapons in their arsenal to replace the Duterte administration and replace it with something more to the opposition’s liking.” He noted, however, “that (deposing Duterte) would be a challenge for the opposition.”
Analyzing the President’s weakness, Goldberg said that Mr. Duterte “has no real friends” outside of his region for his propensity to mock and ridicule people close to him. He also said that the President’s “views are shaped not by ideology or personal ambitions, but by old-fashioned nationalism where he holds the United States accountable for the Philippines’ current state of poverty and dependency.”
To bring down Duterte, the Goldberg plan calls for stoking public dissatisfaction with the President over unfulfilled election promises, isolating the Philippines from the rest of the Asean by extending military assistance to member countries except the Philippines, and/or through economic “blackmail” that aims to limit trade by some Asean member countries with the Philippines.
Goldberg also encourages support for the opposition through aids and grants, sowing discontent among the Duterte supporters and cultivating the cleavage between the congressmen and the senators over the Charter Change issue.
In brief, the plan calls on the US government to employ a combination of socio-economic-political-diplomatic moves against Duterte “to bring him to his knees and eventually remove him from office.”
The paper outlined the Ambassador’s “strategies to be employed” such as:
Political and economic isolation of the Philippines in the region by engaging the leaders of Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos and by “highlighting the basic question of the risk of doing business in the Philippines.”
Enhanced US military relationship with members of the Asean community except the Philippines.
Blackmail neighboring countries so they would turn against Duterte by reducing trade with the Philippines in favor of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.
Deepen ties with Philippine officials (the opposition), the police/military and leaders in the region who share the US concerns over Duterte.
Track corruption cases and highlight the failures of Duterte.
“Focus on the needs of the people at the grassroots and assist the opposition groups in delivering those failed promises through USAID – such as alleviation of poverty, housing and education – to name a few.”
Utilize the media to expose the truth about Duterte – “his false vision for the Filipino people and his dangerous international relationships with China and Russia.”
Goldberg also recommends, “change the political landscape by dividing the core leadership of Duterte” by “sowing discontent among (his) partymates.” He observed that some of the President’s allies are privately becoming concerned over his shift in foreign policy and the twist in the character of his economic and social agenda that veers closely toward the Left.
The former US Ambassador underscores the need to stoke the fire between the “defenders of the rule of law and Duterte’s Leftist group” by highlighting the demands of the Left to free all political prisoners in the country even before a formal peace agreement could be signed between the government and the CPP/NDF/NPA, and an end to US military presence in the Philippines.
It is not clear from what the source said how Goldberg would go about weakening the Philippine currency, but it states that such a scenario would lead to inflation (and would raise prices of food and other commodities). (Author’s note: He was wrong, though, in predicting that a weak peso would make our agriculture less competitive. On the contrary, a weak peso would help strengthen our exports and make our products more competitive in the global market.)
The paper also quoted Goldberg’s recommendation to “capitalize on a possible stalemate” as a possible course of action if and when the Lower House marginalizes the Senate on the voting on Charter Change. The Lower House has already publicly declared that both the House and the Senate should vote as one and not separately, as espoused by the Senators. Voting as one would, as some senators say, disenfranchise them given the sheer number of the congressmen – 240 representatives versus 24 Senators.
There will be fallout as a result of the Charter Change stalemate. Many legislators will break away from the administration as a consequence, Goldberg predicts.
In his observation, the US former envoy to the Philippines said that while President Duterte has been successful in earning the support of the people for his campaign against drugs, his political and economic program has failed to deliver the desired results. The US government, he said, should try “to understand how Duterte thinks” and what his next moves would be.
“With growing concern about the country’s security situation and economic discontent, the pressure is on Duterte to deliver concrete results,” the paper wrote, quoting Goldberg. “In this increasingly sensitive environment – a country susceptible to favor political disruption, our approach must be measured. Opposition actors across the political spectrum look at us (US) for cues, and our (US) influence is much greater than our footprint.”
Goldberg also advises “restraint in expressing public support for former President Fidel Valdez Ramos and Vice President Leni Robredo, as well as other opposition leaders “so as not to alarm the Duterte administration of an impending “destabilization or a coup.” He admits, however, that the “operation (coup) is obscured with difficulties.”
Two other options were presented by Goldberg, according to the paper: The rift among the Duterte supporters should be exploited, or assist the “Robredo-led opposition groups (to include the Catholic Church and other religious groups, business sectors, civil society groups and the youth) in addressing the international community regarding the shift in foreign policy issue, restoration of democracy and the protection of human rights through constitutional means.”
Goldberg predicts a worsening of the US-Philippine relations, more so on the issue of the US military presence in the Philippines, more particularly during the last two years of the Duterte administration.
The paper also wrote that the former US ambassador to the Philippines wanted to “know the views of Sen. Bongbong Marcos on a variety of issues such as: the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), China, Human Rights and the US-PH relations.”
Maam Lewis, Maam Leni, Maam Leila, CBCP gods, Yellows and Media…. this is your chance. Pakiusap lang, siguraduhin nyo pong solid ang execution ng plano. Since EDSA Yellow take-over, wala pa pong dugong dumanak sa Lupang Hinirang. Wala pa. Galingan nyo po at hindi na pupwedeng wala.
And this guy was the ambassador??!!This is what the us doing for a long time(undermine good goverments,so they can HELP and controll)but they incompotent,Vietnam(lost against slingshots)Iraq(got rid of Sadam,they friend when didn’t need him anymore)left a misery behind,Afganistan(loosers haha)Syria(again turn around try to get rid of the president(who was they allie))helping the rebels who has connections to ISIS.(terrorist organisation)Anywhere US turn up leave misery behind.They keep shooting black people first ask questions later.Being in Philippines over 50 years,the country went backwards,they had 2 good president Lincoln(Shoot in theatre because wanted to free slaves)Kennedy (shoot in Dallas/Texas because wanted to make peace with Russia,and Cuba(cold war,)not to mention Martin Luther King(rights for blacks)they try to change goverments,if suits them,what they don’t realize the world got smaller,media(mostly controlled by US)spread the news,anyone can acsess.People are more concerned now what happens on the world,will effect us one way or another.They pissed off muslims,the whole world pay the price now.Thank you america for being a f…. pain in the ass.
Ganoin? Just let them try it and all hell will break lose.
The veracity of this news report is suspect at this time. But whether true or not Pres. Duterte will be out of office because of his broken promises made during the campaign to accomplished the following in 3-6 months of his term otherwise he would resign from office:
The veracity of this news report is suspect a this time. But whether true or not Pres. Duterte will be out of office because of his broken promises made during the campaign to accomplished the following in 3-6 months of his term otherwise he would resign from office:
Sensational, but hardly authentic. It may be a part of a general plot to destabilize the Philippines though.
Much that I did not vote for Duterte but he was voted by the majority so I respect the decision. He is now my president. I like the US but US keeps on meddling with the policies of other countries which is wrong. To me , what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong” let us make it very clear.
Long story short.
Piss on Duterte
Aid money would be better spent on other countries as long as Duterte is king.
Not funding his administration after all his televised pronouncements should not be a surprise to anyone.
The idiot gouldbeg are understimating the philippine capability and also to our president. Whatever circumstances it is all things you thrown to us will bounce back on your country (us). Rememmber the law of karma, its a matter of time and im sure its on their way to the u.s who make othet country miserable and many innocent people died and suffer from your bullshit economic sabotage to gain your own interest.
The way I see it, this a ploy by the Duterte administration , so that he can declare his much awaited Martial Law. Just common sense, US doesn’t operate this way, If they really have this kind of plan, we won’t even know what hit us. Who ever started this false news, is irresponsible, people who will buy this false news are dumb.
Surely, the Philipp Papers is just a balloon released to gauge whatever affection or sentiments present millenials still give on the US. For one, people may just have to review the more recent Aleppo Tragedy or the Irag Experience to see what US support really means. Initially, the US was funding the eebel opposition to the Assad Regime but when their president stood his ground to resist US imperialism, the toll is more graphically seen from what Aleppo has become.
In like manner, when they removed support for Sadam over certain illusory weapons of mass destruction, they left a vacuum of leadership in that area which produced warring factions that left a country in total disarray. When warring factions start to rampage the country with all their individual brand of nationalism and cultism, expect the country to be overran easily by tsainis hegemony.
Ang BAYOT!
Now we know the 3 oragon from Bicol( Leni, Leila,Loida) are up to, their visit in the US proves that they are hatching destablization plot against D30. WE MUST NOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. We must expose this evil plot. Leila must be jailed as a narco-pol, Leni should be ousted for CHEATING, and Loida should be declared as persona-non-grata together with Goldberg.
OUTSTANDING WORK MR. ANG!
If that will happen, then blood will flow continuously, first all the druglords, illegal drug traders and protectors and criminals will be hack to death, secondly because it will become a revolution, and there will be no more rehabilitation to afford to cater all the addicts, and if these addicts will be also released without being healed, they will continue of their abnormal habits to rape and kill their innocent victims so what will happen when the main stream revolutionary forces takeover, all the addicts will be also hacked to death with their bodies thrown into the mince meat machine. Lastly all these narco politicians and the CHR in the Philippines CHR- Criminals of Highest Rank will be also hacked to death with their bodies thrown also into mince meat machines and Philippines will be finally peaceful again with a new start which is free from all the addicts, I mean ADDICTS FREE COUNTRY, and free from all corrupt government officials.
you may want to include the catholic priests that supports the ousting of President Duterte with those who “will be hacked to death with their bodies thrown into the mince meat machine”
The interest of the majority Filipino people count most than the interest of anyone. Pres. Duterte was elected on the promises that he is NOW doing. Why stifle these reforms? These reforms are pro-poor, pro-majority and if these require an independent foreign policy, then it should be done that way. The United States, in my opinion, is making a big blunder by again supporting an opposition whose interest is evidently are for the few oligarch, protect their closed industries and forever make the majority of the Filipinos subservient to the few landed, unpatriotic oligarch. The Philippines is still a feudal state, just to enlighten esp. those in the west. Only a few families hold the wealth of nation. How did this happened? Well, simple: these few have been able to convince the world and follow the path to democracy, but in reality still perpetuation of their stronghold against the majority.Why stifle the reforms being implemented by the current government, its leader Pres. Duterte was overwhelmingly voted by the Filipino people? Is it because it is not in the liking of the US through its former ambassador that they will undermine a very newly elected president who just assume office in July? I strongly believed that superpowers also have that moral responsibility to respect the reforms that had been promised during the election campaign, not meddle in the domestic affair and for God’s sake give our President to fulfill his commitments to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. We are not anymore a vassal state of a superpower country that could be used to advance their interest. It is the interests of Filipino people that count most. Please for Heaven’s sake, respect the reforms being implemented by Pres. Duterte, giving him the chance to do what he has promised, not intrude so much with the domestic affairs of the Philippines as if it is still a colony of the US. A little bit of respect goes a long way in diplomacy. If Pres. Duterte’s Government, and God Almighty forbids, has been destabilized and fall, I personally could only blame the United States, for this to happen. At this juncture, while still in the early stage, the US Government, in my opinion, should mend the fences that had been broken by the previous ambassador whose intelligence gathering and analysis appeared to be highly erroneous.
US never worries about making blunders, they will keep their hold in most parts of the world at all costs. What Duterte is doing now, no matter how good (or bad, for that matter) is not in accordance to their interests. Duterte is making the Filipinos realize that America is not what they think it is, that the Philippines can and will grow without it. My belief is that Goldberg’s statements are not solely his own, he is way below the hierarchy. Sow discontent, low-intensity conflict, etc. The term DIVIDE AND CONQUER has just been updated.
President Dueterte need 10 years to clean up the drugs problem in the Philipine. When you cut down the tree ,but the root still there and it will growth it again when Duerte gone.In every country in the world, once a person using drug the only way out for them is prison. The human mind not capable of fighting back the drugs, only 10% of drug user manage to get away once and for all. So Philipine need to be realistic about how to solve the current problem. You cant go and kill all 4 million drug users? You turn the country into a ghost city.
The Golberg plan will not succeed cause President Duterte has become a household name especially on those rich families who are having problem with their kids on drugs.. The President has become a folklore hero that even a triple inflation cannot put him down politically. On this single issue on drugs alone I am very positive the majority of
Filipinos believe that President Duterte is saving the next generation of young Filipinos.
Mr. Philip Goldberg figures in yet another instance of plotting regime change in the country he is assigned. According to Wikipedia, Bolivian President Evo Morales expelled US Ambassador Philip Goldberg kicked from that Latin American country in September 2008 after being discovered plotting against the Bolivian government. Less than five years later, US President Barack Obama appointed Goldberg as US Ambassador to the Philippines.
When Marcos started going to China, White House suspected that he was veering his loyalty to Mao. Cory was ushered in to Malacanang by the USA, wasn’t she? In his first SONA, Noy mentioned he gave the World Band 1Billion dollars, “Hindi na tayo nangungutang, tayo ang nagpapautang na.” Of course, our dear PRRD won’t give that money to the WB and lie to his people. BTW, what has happened now to that 1B dollars, how much interest has it earned? No monitoring system has been done. Sir RDT, please research on it. There also was a Malampaya anomaly but was overtaken by the Corona drama. Thank you.
They’ve done it to many nations far bigger and more advanced than us who do not conform to the US hegemony. There is no doubt about this. From weapons of mass destruction to terrorism (some of which are their own creation), the MIC that runs the US government for the last 60~70 years will have every available reason to topple sovereign governments to get their agenda accomplished – endless wars to ensure the MIC’s profits. They will not stop until the ‘bad man’ is ousted from power. Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Ukraine et. al. were all a success. While Iran, Hong Kong & Syria were a failure of this regime change plans. I hope our country will not fall victim.
This is something that the CIA would do but not to divulge publicly. Therefore, the veracity of this story is very questionable….
The CIA did not divulge it. The plot was discovered.
Questionable but “more like it” basing from what is happening now. ONLY the sentiment of the people have not changed.
Golberg brand of diplomacy will never succeed in the Philippines with Duterte as our President.
It is good thing he left. Who is he to plot the downfall of a very popular President.
Only a fool would follow up. Bakla yan Golberg na yan. In this country walang sumusonod sa Bakla.
The CIA is not quoted as the source of the leaked document. The document is Goldberg’s, not the CIA.
I agree and If I was the anonymous source I would rather choose another paper to disclose the blueprint.
given duterte’s outbursts and insults, these bastards won’t take it sitting down. their arrogance continues – as expected. they are so used to toppling governments that go against their wishes that they already have a multiple choice form to select how to depose the leader of a legitimate government. bastards. they are only proving duterte right. they are also proving that past administrations – ramos, aquino – were licking the their assess. they are also proving that they don’t care about the Filipino people – drive them to poverty, cripple their agriculture, their industries – as long as they are able to topple anyone who defies them. indeed, as duterte said, this goldberg is a bakla.
the only lacking is the pudding of the cake prior for another people power protest and we will see again that history repeat itself,
Too bad. Duterte is ahead by 20 steps against his detractors. Keep underestimating Duterte and he will laugh his way all the way to the bank while the yellow submarine will succumb in jail come 2019.
Goldberg has a deep grudge for Duterte for being called out for his glaring interference with the past elections. Goldberg’s reputation has been sliced, and diced- and these delusional plans are but the last gasps of his career’s demise.
The US is a very meddlesome and war-mingering state. We as Filipinis should rally behind the President always.
If this is true, then the philipines should cut cleanly from the u.s.
u.s. intents are always for its interests, but actively plotting against a popular, duly elected president, a people’s president, reveals the extent of its malice. So countries like iran are right after all.
admin should respond in a well-planned, deliverate manner, gradually but completely remove and reject anything that has to do with this unspeakable…